Cayman Islands:
Global Citizens Programme Extended
23 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Extension of the Global Citizens Programme until Oct. 2022
Overview
The government of the Cayman Islands will extend the Global
Citizen Concierge Programme until October 2022. The program was
launched in October 2020 and allows individuals and families who
are employed and generate an income outside of the Cayman Islands
to live and work on the Islands remotely for two years.
The program will also now allow for proof of additional means of
income, including annual salary, the annual salary of spouse or
civil partner and more. The minimum annual
income for an individual applicant to apply is US $100,000 and a
minimum annual income for a family of four is US $186,000.
What are the Changes?
The government of the Cayman Islands has extended the Global
Citizen Concierge
Programme for another year and adjusted the requirements for proof
of income. This change will allow more individuals to qualify under
the program.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the Cayman Islands' website and Envoy's website for additional
information and updates.
Originally published 20 December 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Cayman Islands
Dubai's Five-Year Multiple Entry Visa
Mayer Brown
The United Arab Emirates' ("UAE") most recent five-year multiple entry visa was launched by the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs ("GDRFA") on November 22, 2021 aiming to create flexibility for professionals, especially the employees of multinational companies.
A Guide To Settling In The UK
Dixcart Group Limited
When people talk about moving to the UK, many people want to apply for "permanent residence" at the start of their UK immigration journey.
Rethinking Business Immigration: The Rise Of Innovation Visas
Mandeville & Associates Ltd
Since their inception in the 1980's, business immigration programs have been characterized by the concept of passive investment, i.e. individuals being allowed to acquire permanent or temporary residency in exchange of an investment ...
Canadian Start-Up Visa (SUV): Recent Statistics
Mandeville & Associates Ltd
Recent data obtained from Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada through an access to information request for the period 2015-2020 shows that the Start-up Visa program has seen impressive growth over the last few years.