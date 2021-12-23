Key Points

Extension of the Global Citizens Programme until Oct. 2022

Overview

The government of the Cayman Islands will extend the Global Citizen Concierge Programme until October 2022. The program was launched in October 2020 and allows individuals and families who are employed and generate an income outside of the Cayman Islands to live and work on the Islands remotely for two years.

The program will also now allow for proof of additional means of income, including annual salary, the annual salary of spouse or civil partner and more. The minimum annual income for an individual applicant to apply is US $100,000 and a minimum annual income for a family of four is US $186,000.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Cayman Islands has extended the Global Citizen Concierge

Programme for another year and adjusted the requirements for proof of income. This change will allow more individuals to qualify under the program.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Cayman Islands' website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 20 December 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.