Key Points

Reduced accepted COVID-19 testing timeframe to 24 hours before departure

Overview

The government of the Cayman Islands will reduce the accepted COVID-19 testing time from 72 hours to no more than 24 hours before departure beginning 17 Dec. 2021. The government will accept PCR test results, rapid antigen tests or tests administered by a registered health care facility. The government has also redefined "departure" to include any connecting flights or transit flights to the Islands, where the layover between flights is less than 12 hours. These travelers will also be subject to the 24-hour testing requirements.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Cayman Islands has reduced the accepted COVID-19 testing timeframe to 24 hours and redefined departure to now include connecting flights or transit flights to the Islands.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Cayman Islands government website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 16 December 2021

