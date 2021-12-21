Cayman Islands:
Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Testing Period Reduced
21 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Reduced accepted COVID-19 testing timeframe to
24 hours before departure
Overview
The government of the Cayman Islands
will reduce the accepted COVID-19 testing time from 72
hours to no more than 24 hours before departure beginning 17 Dec.
2021. The government will accept PCR test results, rapid antigen
tests or tests administered by a registered health
care facility. The government has also redefined
"departure" to include any connecting flights
or transit flights to the Islands, where the layover between
flights is less than 12 hours. These travelers will also be
subject to the 24-hour testing
requirements.
What are the Changes?
The government of the Cayman Islands has reduced the accepted
COVID-19 testing timeframe to 24 hours and redefined
departure to now include connecting flights or transit flights to
the Islands.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the Cayman Islands government website and
Envoy's
website for additional information and updates.
Originally published 16 December 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
