Key Points

Reopening of borders for fully vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 20, 2021

Overview

The Cayman Islands government announced that it will reopen its borders for nearly all vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 20, 2021. Quarantine requirements will be removed for most vaccinated travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers will be required to:

Present proof of vaccination;

A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival

Vaccines currently accepted by the government include AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech. Eligible unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine upon arrival in the Cayman Islands.

What are the Changes?

The Cayman Islands closed its international borders in March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This change will allow for the lessening of border restrictions and allow for fully vaccinated travelers to arrive in the Cayman Islands without being subject to quarantine protocols. The government previously released new legal updates, including vaccination status, for workers immigrating to the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Cayman Islands government website and Envoy's website for additional updates and further information.

Originally published 27, October 2021

