Overview

The government of the Cayman Islands announced new laws concerning immigration and Customs and Border Control that became effective Oct. 14, 2021. Under these new laws, all eligible persons immigrating to the Cayman Islands will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to the Department of Immigration (WORC) and Customs and Border Control (CBC). For a detailed list of affected individuals under the authority of the Department of Immigration click here. For a list of affected individuals under CBC's authority click here. Accepted vaccines will include AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.

What are the Changes?

The Cayman Islands Department of Immigrant and CBC introduced new laws that will require individuals arriving at the Island on work permits, residency certificates, visas and more to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Looking Ahead

Those applying for work permits, who are off-island and cannot access a COVID-19 vaccination, can submit, along with their application, a declaration of their intent to complete an approved vaccine course within 40 days of arrival on-island. Continue to check Envoy's website for additional updates and further information.

Originally published 18 October 2021

