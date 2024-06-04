Advising SoftBank On Sale Of Equity In Fortress Investment Group

What happened?

We acted as Cayman Islands counsel to SoftBank in connection with the sale of equity it held in Fortress Investment Group ("Fortress") to Mubadala Investment Company (through its wholly owned asset management subsidiary, Mubadala Capital).

Fortress manages US$48.0 billion of assets under management as of 31 December 2023, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. With the close of the transaction, Fortress management now owns a 32% equity interest in Fortress and a consortium led by Mubadala Capital owns 68% of equity in Fortress.

What was our role?

Our team was led by Investment Funds partners Melissa Lim, Bicrom Das and Christopher Brett Young and supported by Regulatory partners Lucy Frew and Andrew Howarth. Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to SoftBank.

