With over 3,000 institutional investors and over €700 billion under management, Europe is the second largest alternative investment market globally and highly attractive to US managers seeking to meaningfully expand their business. Accessing European capital from outside the EEA requires expertise in understanding and complying with certain in-scope AIFMD obligations, which have evolved in recent years in a complex European regulatory landscape and can often be a resource drain across legal, compliance, operations and investor relations teams for non-EEA fund managers, typically managing Cayman Islands and / or US funds.

To download the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.