The Japanese asset management industry has continued to grow since the Bank of Japan embarked on monetary policies designed to vanquish deflation. Pension funds, banks and other institutional investors in the region have allocated increased amounts to asset management companies in the search for yield. With a renewed focus on private equity and other alternative assets in the world's third largest economy, considerations in structuring the more popular Japanese investment fund vehicles raise a number of important questions.

Download Full Article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.