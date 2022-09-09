Funding remains the most daunting aspect for emerging managers. Attracting the attention of investors in a competitive environment remains a challenge.

To support the path to institutionalisation, independent service providers fill an important role, not only from a regulatory perspective, but also from an independence and expertise perspective.

Partnering early with established, reputable organisations regarding non-core activities affords emerging managers credibility and ensures best practice from inception to institutionalisation. This leaves emerging managers to focus on the portfolio management.

When partnering with a service provider, emerging managers should consider:

which non-core services, when outsourced, will add value to the offering

will the reputation of the servicing partner lend additional credibility to the offering

are services offered by the service provider scalable in the long run

expertise and depth of services of the servicing partner

the cost and fee structures of the provider

"Investor expectations have evolved to the point where emerging managers need to have a path to institutionalisation early in their lifecycle. Investors aren't waiting on the sidelines for new managers to produce a three-year track record, they're making allocations earlier in a fund's lifecycle, and with earlier support comes accelerated expectations," says Williamson.

