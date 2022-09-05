Cayman Islands:
In The Spotlight | SFDR Phase II – Completion Of Pre-Contractual Templates (Video)
05 September 2022
Maples Group
During this webcast, our Ireland Funds & Investment
Management Team focus on the completion of the pre-contractual
Disclosure Template for an Article 8 Fund and walk through how best
to approach its completion focusing on some handy do's and
don'ts and FAQ's including an update on the implementation
and regulatory deadlines.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
