Cayman Islands:
A Year On, The Impact Of The Private Funds Act Is Clear To See
It has been a full year since the introduction of the Private
Funds Act in the Cayman Islands which requires that close-ended
funds be subject to registration with the Cayman Islands Monetary
Authority. In general, investor sentiment and managers'
experience has been positive and fund formation activity in the
Cayman Islands remains robust and energised. The Cayman Islands
continues to see a significant share of SPACs, appearing as
domicile of choice for around one third of all SPACs globally. We
expect the trend for SPACs to continue as they have proven
themselves to be an efficient mechanism to access and raise
capital. Cayman Islands remains poised to continue to actively
participate in the continued growth activity including with the
down-stream end of SPAC lifecycle and corresponding business
combinations M&A activity.
