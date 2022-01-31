Worldwide:
Key Trends For 2022 – Investment Funds
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The continuing impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking
point for 2022, with several questions arising: will new variants
emerge, what steps will governments take to limit the spread,
and what impact will it have on industries? The investment funds
industry continues to balance the requirement for returns with an
investor base increasingly sharing opinions on governance,
diversity, ESG factors and the like, while fintech, SPACs and
cryptocurrency funds remain hot topics.
Looking ahead to 2022, from our position as primarily offshore
lawyers, we have identified some specific trends on the horizon for
the benefit of all our clients – onshore counsel,
(re)insurance companies, asset managers, trustees, corporates and
individuals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Worldwide
Financial Regulatory News Updates - December
Loyens & Loeff
An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of interest to you.
Economic Substance For Jersey Funds
Walkers
Jersey's economic substance regime has been in existence for nearly three years now. On the one hand its scope has recently been expanded to include partnerships as well as self-managed corporate funds...
Changes To Luxembourg Reporting Requirements
Maples Group
On 22 December 2021, Luxembourg's financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") published three new circulars whose aim is to improve the risk-based supervision of the CSSF...
Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Act, 2021
Abdo Rafiq & Partners
Last year in February of 2021, vide the Maharashtra Stamp Ordinance, 2021, the stamp duty chargeable on instruments of mortgage by deposit of title deeds and simple mortgage deed under Articles 6 and 40 of Schedule I of the Maharashtra Stamp Act 1968.