ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In today's Fund Finance Friday: Industry Conversations, Mike Mascia of Cadwalader hosts Mike Breaux, Director at Stifel Bank, who gives an update on the bank's fund finance practice and his market observations; Tess Virmani, Associate General Counsel at the LSTA, who discusses the LIBOR transition and incorporating ESG standards in loan transactions; and Tina Meigh of the Maples Group, who offers a practical viewpoint from the trenches on obtaining Cayman registrations to comply with the Private Funds Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.