Cayman Islands:
Reminder: Cayman Islands CRS Compliance Form Filing Deadline – 15 September
As mentioned in our Q1 and Q2 Cayman Funds updates, the Department
for International Tax Cooperation has extended the reporting
deadline for the 2019 CRS Compliance Form to 15
September 2021, which is fast approaching.
Among other items, the CRS Compliance Form requires express
confirmation that financial institutions have established and
maintained written policies and procedures which comply with the
financial institution's obligations under the Cayman Islands
CRS Regulations.
Clients are advised to check with their CRS/AEOI service
provider that submission of the CRS Compliance Form has been
completed or is in hand to ensure submission by the 15 September
deadline.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
