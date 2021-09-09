As mentioned in our Q1 and Q2 Cayman Funds updates, the Department for International Tax Cooperation has extended the reporting deadline for the 2019 CRS Compliance Form to 15 September 2021, which is fast approaching.

Among other items, the CRS Compliance Form requires express confirmation that financial institutions have established and maintained written policies and procedures which comply with the financial institution's obligations under the Cayman Islands CRS Regulations.

Clients are advised to check with their CRS/AEOI service provider that submission of the CRS Compliance Form has been completed or is in hand to ensure submission by the 15 September deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.