Cayman Islands:
Upcoming Deadline For Filing Fund Annual Returns For Cayman Islands Private Funds
The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA")
has released the form of FAR which is to be filed by all private
funds registered pursuant to the Private Funds Act (the
"Act").
Operators of private funds (the directors, general partner or
trustee depending on the entity type) are responsible for
completing and submitting a FAR together with the private
fund's audited financial statements and an operator declaration
confirming compliance with certain provisions of the Act within six
months of the private fund's financial year end. CIMA has
extended the first FAR filing deadline for all registered private
funds with a financial year end before 31 March 2021 to 30
September 2021. Filings are to be made online via CIMA's
Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission system by the
fund's Cayman Islands auditor or other designated person. For
further details, please see CIMA's detailed
Completion Guide covering the completion and submission of
the FAR.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
