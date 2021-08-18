Further to our advisory dated May 2021, any Cayman Islands entity that is registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") as a private fund is required to file a Fund Annual Return ("FAR") form each year with CIMA. The FAR form will usually be filed within six months of a private fund's financial year end. However for private funds with a 31 December 2020 financial year end, there has been an extension to the filing deadline until 30 September 2021.

The filing deadline is now fast approaching, and it is imperative that all private funds are taking steps to prepare and submit the FAR form.

How can Walkers Professional Services ("WPS") assist?

Preparing the FAR forms can be time consuming and administratively burdensome. WPS has a dedicated team who can assist with the preparation and submission of the FAR form, together with payment of the FAR filing fee.

If you are interested in our FAR form service for your private fund, please email FARforms@walkersglobal.com or speak with any of the below contacts.

