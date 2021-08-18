Cayman Islands:
Cayman Islands Private Funds: Reminder Of The CIMA Requirement To File A Fund Annual Return Form
Further to our advisory dated May
2021, any Cayman Islands entity that is registered with the
Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
("CIMA") as a private fund is required
to file a Fund Annual Return
("FAR") form each year with CIMA.
The FAR form will usually be filed within six months of a private
fund's financial year end. However for private funds with
a 31 December 2020 financial year end, there has been
an extension to the filing deadline until 30 September
2021.
The filing deadline is now fast approaching, and it is
imperative that all private funds are taking steps to prepare
and submit the FAR form.
How can Walkers Professional Services ("WPS")
assist?
Preparing the FAR forms can be time consuming and
administratively burdensome. WPS has a dedicated team who can
assist with the preparation and submission of the FAR form,
together with payment of the FAR filing fee.
If you are interested in our FAR form service for your private
fund, please email FARforms@walkersglobal.com or
speak with any of the below contacts.
