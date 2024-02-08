ARTICLE

Fund governance firm Calderwood has expanded its senior team again with the appointment of Niall O'Dowd as an independent director.

Niall has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services sector, specialising in hedge funds, private equity and venture capital funds. For the past seven years he has worked as a managing director at Waystone.

O'Dowd's expert guidance related to new fund launches and compliance with regulatory requirements is regularly sought by many of the world's leading investment managers, Calderwood said. As independent director, he will accept positions on the boards of funds encompassing a broad range of structures and investment strategies, including private credit and real estate funds.

Calderwood's latest appointment brings its senior team up to 12 and follows the firm's recent news in December 2023, when Jason Perras and Rena Strecker both joined as independent directors, adding capacity in investment funds and bringing insurance directorships to the suite of services.

“As our business has expanded, we have continued to grow through strategic appointments such as this, bringing the right level of expertise on board to assist our clients navigate a challenging investment landscape,” said Calderwood co-founder Ronan Guilfoyle. “We are all really excited to start 2024 with Niall joining the firm.”

Earlier in his career, O'Dowd was deputy group head at MUFG Alternative Fund Services Ireland (previously UBS Fund Services), managing a team overseeing assets in excess of $6 billion.

Calderwood was also recently named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm' at the HFM US Services Awards 2023 for the second year in succession. The HFM awards recognise excellence among US hedge fund service providers and are judged by a panel of leading fund industry executives.

Calderwood's said its approach to fund governance is to provide highly experienced independent directors, with a limit on the number of each director's relationships, to ensure every fund client receives the utmost attention.

