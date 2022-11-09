The Department of Commerce and Investment is inviting holders of liquor package licences to a meeting on Tuesday, 29 November at Constitution Hall in downtown George Town.

The meeting, scheduled for 6pm until 8pm, will focus on liquor stores who have package licences and will address specific conditions for these licensees.

For more information, please contact info@dci.gov.ky or 244-6680.

