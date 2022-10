ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Grand Cayman, 12 October

The Liquor Licensing Board will hear applications for temporary liquor licences made in accordance with section 15 of the Liquor Licensing Act (2019).

The meeting will be at 10am on Monday, 31 October 2022, at the Government Administration Building.

For more information, please contact info@dci.gov.ky or 244-6678.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.