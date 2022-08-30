ARTICLE

In a notice on 19 August 2022 (the "Notice"), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”) advised financial service providers that it will soon be conducting one of its periodic anti-money laundering surveys. CIMA has created a new single form, the AML Survey. This new form will combine the AML Inherent Risk, the AML Risk Controls and the Cash Flow Return forms. CIMA regulated entities in the sectors listed below should note the survey issue and due date applicable to their sector.

The AML Survey and related guidance notes will be available in advance of the below upcoming survey dates. For further details, please refer to the Notice.

Sector



Survey Issue Date



Survey Due Date



Securities: Full, Restricted, and Registered Persons



12 September 2022



7 October 2022



Virtual Asset Service Providers



12 September 2022



7 October 2022



Insurance RFB Self Declaration: Class A, Class B, Class C, Agents, and Brokers



19 September 2022



30 September 2022



Fiduciary: Trust, Company Manager, Corporate Service Providers



19 September 2022



14 October 2022



Banking: Class A, Class B, Building Societies, Credit Union, Development Bank and Money Services Businesses



26 September 2022



21 October 2022



Investments: Mutual Fund Administrators



26 September 2022



21 October 2022





CIMA issues the AML Survey to assist it in the exercise of its functions, including the collection of data in relation to prevention of money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing and sanctions data in order to conduct sectoral risk assessments and other related research for the Cayman Islands.

