On The Sofa With... Ellie Crespi, Jo Hossack And Eli Han (Podcast)

In the first episode of their Banking & Finance podcast series, Local Managing Partner Ellie Crespi (BVI) and Senior Associate Jo Hossack (Cayman Islands) are joined on the Collas Crill sofa by Eli Han, Partner at King & Wood Mallesons (KWM, NYC) to discuss the importance of client care, including:

The driving factors for onshore lawyers to engage offshore counsel

How differing time zones across jurisdictions can affect overall experience

The impact of registered agents

How offshore lawyers can better support onshore firms, and by extension, the client.

On the sofa with... Ellie Crespi, Jo Hossack and Eli Han

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.