26 June 2024

On The Sofa With... Ellie Crespi, Jo Hossack And Eli Han (Podcast)

Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
In the first episode of their Banking & Finance podcast series, Local Managing Partner Ellie Crespi (BVI) and Senior Associate Jo Hossack (Cayman Islands) are joined on the Collas Crill sofa by Eli Han, Partner at King & Wood Mallesons (KWM, NYC) to discuss the importance of client care, including:

  • The driving factors for onshore lawyers to engage offshore counsel
  • How differing time zones across jurisdictions can affect overall experience
  • The impact of registered agents
  • How offshore lawyers can better support onshore firms, and by extension, the client.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

