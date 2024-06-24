Grand Cayman, 18 June 2024 – On Wednesday 26 June the Cayman Islands Government will officially open its Asia office, to establish and deepen strong public- and private-sector relations throughout the region.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M Ebanks MP; the Ministry's Chief Officer Dr Dax Basdeo; and Government's Deputy Representative for Financial Services to Europe Julie Campbell will travel this weekend to attend the commemorative reception at Swissotel the Stamford in Singapore.

Hosted by Government's Representative in the Asia Office, Gene DaCosta, event attendees will also include UK, Singapore and Cayman government officials, and financial services industry members and regulators representing the Cayman Islands and the Asia region.

In addition to the official opening the Deputy Premier will attend the Financial Action Task Force Plenary in Singapore, where he will attend sessions and side events on subjects that are pertinent to the Cayman Islands, such as beneficial ownership. The delegation will also participate in a Cayman Finance industry roundtable to engage with stakeholders on financial services developments.

"Our recent visit to Asia clearly reaffirmed the benefits of providing real-time services and corresponding support in the region," the Deputy Premier said. "The Cayman Islands has longstanding, valuable business connections throughout the region, and Government is looking forward to strengthening our financial services position while remaining a good regulatory partner globally."

The Asia office is one of three overseas offices under the Ministry's remit. The Europe office, based in Government's longstanding London office premises, began operating in March this year; and the Washington DC office opened in December 2022.

During the Deputy Premier's absence, Parliamentary Secretary Heather Bodden MP will act across all of the Deputy Premier's Government responsibilities, which also includes the Ministry for Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

The Deputy Premier will update the public on the visit shortly after he returns to office on 2 July 2024.

