CRS And FATCA Reporting Deadline Reminder 2024

Clients are reminded of the following important filing dates for Financial Institutions (FIs) under the CRS and FATCA Regime and Economic Substance regime filings with the Tax Information Authority in the Cayman Islands.

Additionally, clients are remindedto obtain the TIN(s) and DoB for Accounts by the end of the second calendar year following the year in which the Accounts were identified as Reportable Accounts. Read more on CRS Filings - FIs to Maintain DoB Information.

It is recommended to review the Updates Bulletin regularly, on the website for the Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC). The bulletin should be reviewed regularly by individuals and businesses that representand/or adviseentities which are subject to any legal framework administered by the Tax Information Authority.

Regulatory Deadline: Regulatory Filings: 30 April 2024 Registration 31 July 2024 CRS/FATCA Reporting 31 July 2024 CRS Compliance Form 16 September 2024* CRS Filing Declaration (Nil return)

* Extended to 16September (due to 15 September falling on aSunday).

Renewals and cancellations should be made and paid for through CIMA's portal by using the login credentials previously supplied upon registration.

Forms and Online Portal Access can be viewed onthe DITC website.

The CRS has updated its Reportable Jurisdictions which can be viewed here.

Originally published 23 April 2024.

