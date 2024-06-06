SFDR Impact Analysis 2nd Edition

The second edition of the Maples Group's SFDR Impact Analysis is now live.

The aim of our SFDR Impact Analysis is to provide asset managers with a practically focused assessment on the current state of ESG integration in Europe. In this second edition, we have expanded our research to focus on both Ireland and Luxembourg, the two largest fund domiciles in Europe, with an aggregate total of over 26,000 active funds. Focusing on both Ireland and Luxembourg enables us to clearly understand how Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ("SFDR") has impacted the European funds space.

Asset managers either managing or actively marketing a fund in Europe are in scope of SFDR and will therefore need to understand how SFDR impacts European fundraising activities. Discover the key insights and current trends on SFDR as well as how it is likely to evolve in the future.

Please find the full report here.

