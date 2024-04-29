DURATION 15 minutes

Now Live

In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Partners Patrick Head and Adam Huckle and Associate Lisa Page from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:

  • DITC Bulletin and Ongoing Enforcement
  • New CSV Technical Guidance on Beneficial Ownership Filings
  • Russia Sanctions – New Specific Licensing Ground (Divestment)
  • FATF Recommendation 15
  • VASP Activity
  • FATF Recommendation 24
  • Guidance on Beneficial Ownership and Transparency of Legal Arrangements

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.