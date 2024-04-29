Cayman Islands:
The Regulatory 15/15: April 2024
29 April 2024
Maples Group
DURATION 15 minutes
Now Live
In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Partners Patrick Head and Adam
Huckle and Associate Lisa Page from our Regulatory & Financial
Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands
topics:
- DITC Bulletin and Ongoing Enforcement
- New CSV Technical Guidance on Beneficial Ownership Filings
- Russia Sanctions – New Specific Licensing Ground
(Divestment)
- FATF Recommendation 15
- VASP Activity
- FATF Recommendation 24
- Guidance on Beneficial Ownership and Transparency of Legal
Arrangements
