Grand Cayman, 19 April 2024 – Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, will be in Tokyo and Hong Kong the week of 22 April for meetings with industry and regulators.

Government's Representative in the Asia Overseas Office, Gene DaCosta, was significantly involved in developing the schedule. He will attend the meetings as well.

During the Deputy Premier's absence Minister of Border Control and Labour, the Hon. Dwayne Seymour, will act across all of the Deputy Premier's Government responsibilities, which also includes the Ministry for Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

The Deputy Premier will update the public on the visit shortly after he returns to office on 29 April.

