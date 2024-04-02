ARTICLE

Cayman Islands: No Alcohol Sales, Music Playing Or Dancing On Good Friday

Grand Cayman, 26 March 2024 – Liquor licence holders, and music and dancing licence holders, are reminded of their legal obligations regarding Good Friday activities. This year, Good Friday is 29 March.

Liquor Licence holders:

On Thursday, 28 March, the last serving of alcohol must be done 10 minutes prior to the end of the establishment's permitted hours.

Selling alcohol is prohibited on Good Friday.

Only hotels and restaurants with the appropriate licenses are exempted.

Please refer to Section 11(8) of the Liquor Licensing Act (2019 Revision), and Section 11 (1) of the Liquor Licensing Law (2019 Revision).

Music and Dancing licence holders:

At 11:59 pm on Thursday, 28 March, music playing and dancing must cease.

Music playing and dancing are prohibited on Good Friday.

This restriction applies to all license categories except for hotels, restaurants, airports and 'port areas', as stipulated in Section 3(1) and 3(2) of the Music and Dancing (Control) Act (2024 Revision).

For more information contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or info@dci.gov.ky.

