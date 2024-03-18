ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Longshore Labs, a Cayman Islands-based financial technology developer has announced the launch of its ALPINE Suite of Products. The suite, consisting of ALPINE | GRC, ALPINE | AXIA, and ALPINE | OMEGA, is set to redefine customer lifecycle management in the financial services industry, says company founder Lenin Kumar Perumalsamy.

Jennifer Steinberg, Member Engagement Associate spoke with Perumalsamy about the release of Cayman Finance member Longshore Labs' ALPINE Suite of Products.

CF: Why release this product suite now?

Perumalsamy: I've been working in the industry here in the Cayman Islands for 22 years, involved in data management, data migration and building the systems for the larger companies that have had the budgets needed to build out these systems. So many companies are tied to these systems that haven't changed much in two decades – they're expensive, hard to update and at the end of their useful life. Technology has moved on: platforms are hosted in the cloud and connections to other systems can be made easily.

CF: So what's your approach?

Perumalsamy: We're not looking to disrupt or displace. We respect the rooted products and technologies – and providers of course. We're part of a digital transformation to more agile technologies. We can come into an environment, and work with the other products there.

CF: Why headquarter your business here in the Cayman Islands?

Perumalsamy: We're focused on the industry here – we're a financial services product company firmly rooted in Cayman.

“The future of financial technology is not just innovative – it's accessible, seamless, and built for success. Our ALPINE Suite is a testament to this belief, and we are excited to see its impact on the financial services industry.” Lenin Kumar Perumalsamy

ALPINE | GRC, a cloud-native, API-first platform, is designed to meet the dynamic needs of global financial institutions by integrating advanced CRM with customer lifecycle management solutions. The tool provides greater efficiency in data handling, process optimisation, and client services and is a game-changer for governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance, Longshore Labs says.

ALPINE | AXIA is essential for fund managers and service providers, ensuring investors receive clear, up-to-date information about complex investments. The platform is at the forefront of modernising investor communications, the company says, by fostering transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

ALPINE | OMEGA is tailored for administrators, institutional asset managers and asset owners. It and brings automation and scalability to fund accounting. Perumalsamy says this next-generation software simplifies back-office operations, making it an indispensable tool for managing investment funds.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.