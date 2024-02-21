Donations for 2023 were presented to each charity during an internal event hosted at the Walkers headquarters in Grand Cayman.

Walkers' Cayman Charity Committee extended its appreciation to local employees for their commitment to the Cayman Islands community through the employee-funded giving initiative. The initiative, which empowers employees to direct funds from their salaries to deserving causes, received an overwhelming response in 2023, the law firm said.

Every year, Walkers employees identify four local charities to receive the collective donations. Donations for 2023 were presented to each charity during an internal event hosted at the Walkers headquarters in Grand Cayman. An employee with a personal interest or affiliation presented each organisation with a donation on behalf of their colleagues.

Employees selected the Crisis Centre, the Humane Society, Jasmine Hospice Care and Meals on Wheels as the beneficiaries for 2023.

Rob Jackson, Cayman Islands Office managing partner, said: "Our people's commitment to community support is truly inspiring. This initiative exemplifies our collective dedication to making a positive impact, and I am proud to witness the generosity of our team."

Employees selected the Crisis Centre, the Humane Society, Jasmine Hospice Care and Meals on Wheels as the beneficiaries for 2023.

Ania Milanowska of the Crisis Centre noted the donation plays a crucial role in helping the organisation navigate day-to-day operations and ensuring that it can continue to offer support to those in need.

The Humane Society's Samantha Cooper emphasized volunteer opportunities with the Humane Society, from dog walking, cat socialisation and cleaning to administration, beach training for dogs and educating the community.

On behalf of Meals for Wheels, Jennifer West said, "Whether as a company or as individuals, we look forward to helping hands as we continue our mission of ending senior hunger in the Cayman Islands."

Jasmine Hospice Care representatives, Sophie Munden and Stef Prieto, added, "We are deeply grateful for your support and belief in our mission. It is an honour to count you among our most valued supporters."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.