ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Grand Cayman, 17 January 2024 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close on Friday, 26 January, at 1pm for a staff meeting.

The offices will reopen on Monday, 29 January at 8:30 am, and DCI's business licensing counter will reopen at 9 am.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during the brief closure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.