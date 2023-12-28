Grand Cayman, 20 December 2023 – Existing businesses with permission to operate under the Sunday Trading Act (2023 Revision), are advised that operations may continue, as usual, on Christmas Eve, Sunday 24 December 2023 until 11:59 p.m.

While the Act prohibits businesses from opening on Sundays, premises listed in the Schedule to Section (6) of the Sunday Trading Act (gov.ky), are exempt.

For more information, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or info@dci.gov.ky.

