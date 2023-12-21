GirlForce100 launched its scheduled programming for the 2023/2024 academic year earlier this month. The event, hosted by KPMG, was facilitated by Fawne Taylor of Code Cayman, who spoke to the group of pre-career girls on the topic of "Understanding your Digital Footprint" and highlighted the need for a strong awareness when using social media as a communication and career tool.

The mission of GirlForce100 in the local community is to support and mentor young women from local high schools towards gaining confidence, skills and industry knowledge through their tertiary education stage.

GirlForce100 took the opportunity to share its strategic vision for the year, which will focus on preparation for internships; preparation and readiness for scholarships; and pre-career opportunities. GirlForce100 is working in conjunction with the vision of its community partners, LifeOptions and NOVA Connect in these sessions, which will target the mentees' learning on resume writing, interview skills, preparing a personal statement, scholarship applications and business networking.

With over 70 mentor and mentee pairings in the 2023/24 career-mentoring year, GirlForce100 will be a conduit for pre-career opportunities offered by both private sector and government agencies in the Cayman Islands. The overall objective is to connect GirlForce100 mentees with opportunities and to act as a resource for private sector stakeholders in introducing qualified and capable Caymanian talent. Alongside an ethos of work experience, community service is encouraged and facilitated through GirlForce100 for its mentees.

Christina Bodden, Partner at the Maples Group and a global board member of 100 Women in Finance, noted that GirlForce100 develops mentees through confidence, provides career opportunities and builds powerful peer networks.

"We do this in conjunction with the Cayman Islands Ministry of Education and its faculties, working closely with our local high schools and, of course, the invaluable support of private sector," she said. "GirlForce100 uses a holistic approach to help female students gain exposure to careers and to offer much-needed support through career mentorship. We are excited to watch GirlForce100 expand, grow and develop as a programme in its own right in 2024."

