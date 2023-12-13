Matthew Gardner, Cayman Islands managing partner, Maples Group

For the third consecutive year, the Maples Group has released its Cayman Islands Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report highlighting the ways the Group supported worthwhile causes in the Cayman Islands in 2022 through charitable work, scholarships and philanthropic donations. In total, the group supported 12 young Caymanian scholars and some 60 local charitable organisations and injected over US$1 million into the local community.

Through the group's long-running Dress for your Day programme, staff raised US$100,000 for 33 non-profit organisations by donating a portion of their monthly salary, which was matched by the group.

Maples began formally reporting on its CSR programme to further promote the local charities it sponsors by shedding light on the pertinent work of each organisation and the importance of the private sector's support. It also acts as a means to inform the Cayman community of the group's education and career advancement opportunities, such as its legal and non-legal scholarships, internships and articles of clerkship programme.

Commenting on the new edition of the CSR report, Cayman Islands Managing Partner Matthew Gardner said: "Being an integral member of our community and a dedicated corporate citizen is at the very core of who we are at the Maples Group. It is important to us to support these charitable organisations and the programmes and services they provide to the wider community."

The Maples Group supports local causes and organisations with a focus on the development, improvement and benefit of the arts and culture, community outreach, environment, health, sports, and youth and education. Since 2008, the Group has donated over US$17 million to the Cayman Islands community.

Read in full the Maples Group's Cayman Islands Corporate Social Responsibility 2022 Report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.