ARTICLE

Cayman Islands: Ministry Of Financial Services And Commerce And Agencies Close For Staff Functions

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Grand Cayman, 4 December 2023 - The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC) and some agencies under its remit will close on 8th December for staff functions.

The closure dates and times are as follows:

Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce : closes at 11:30 a.m.

: closes at 11:30 a.m. Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) : closes at noon. The public may contact Omara Whittaker at 936-3266 or Pamela Ebanks at 936-1579 for emergencies.

: closes at noon. The public may contact Omara Whittaker at 936-3266 or Pamela Ebanks at 936-1579 for emergencies. General Registry (Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac): closes at noon. The public may contact Cindy McField at 926-7428 for emergency birth registrations.

(Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac): closes at noon. The public may contact Cindy McField at 926-7428 for emergency birth registrations. Department of Commerce and Investment (Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac): closes at noon. Persons are encouraged to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during closure.

All offices will reopen on Monday, 11 December at 8:30 a.m.

The MFSC apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to use the contacts listed above for assistance during the brief closures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.