Executive leadership coach and conference speaker Jon Lorkhorst, left, speaks with 2023 CIIPA Pioneer Award winner and former EY regional managing partner Dan Scott, OBE, JP, during the 2023 CIIPA Momentum Conference Thursday, 30 Nov. at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants (CIIPA) hosted its annual Momentum Conference on Thursday, 30 Nov. at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. More than 145 people attended the event, which this year focused on topics surrounding ethics and leadership for the public and private sector.

"We gather at a pivotal time, where the intersections of ethics, leadership, and anti-corruption strategies have never been more crucial," CIIPA Chief Executive Officer Sheree Ebanks said in her welcome remarks. "In a world increasingly shaped by complex challenges and transformative technologies, the role of principled leadership stands as a beacon of hope and direction."

The conference featured an extended "fireside chat" with 2023 CIIPA Pioneer Award winner and former longtime EY regional managing partner Dan Scott, OBE, JP as well as presentations from International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Policy & Global Engagement Director Scott Hanson, Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) Chief Executive Rob Whiteman, CBE and executive leadership coach and conference speaker Jon Lokhorst. Momentum also featured a pair of panel discussions comprising local leaders, including the Cayman Islands' Auditor General Sue Winspear.

"I want to thank the conference committee and our speakers who worked tirelessly to make Momentum happen. To the attendees and our sponsors, thank you for your continued support," CIIPA Director of Education and Training Marilyn Layne said in a press release. "This event underscores CIIPA's commitment to providing the very best professional development opportunities for accountants, civil servants, those in the financial services industry and beyond."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.