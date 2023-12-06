Deloitte has appointed Cindy Hislop to managing partner in the Cayman Islands, effective 1 Dec 2023. She will succeed Stuart Sybersma, who has served as managing partner of Deloitte in the Cayman Islands since 2012, and will be retiring on 31 May 2024. The announcement follows a series of milestones for the firm, including its 50th anniversary in the Cayman Islands, and the relocation of the local office to Camana Bay.

For more than three decades, Sybersma served Deloitte's clients and people in multiple roles within the Cayman Islands, the Caribbean and Bermuda Region ('CBC'), and globally. These included financial advisory partner, Cayman Islands managing partner, and chair of the regional (CBC) board. Under his tenure, Deloitte experienced continued and exponential growth, driving industry expertise and innovation, solidifying its market leadership. Sybersma also spearheaded community programmes such as Deloitte's WorldClass commitment, focused on providing education and access to opportunities for underprivileged members of the community, and WorldClimate – Deloitte's global sustainability initiative.

"It has been a privilege to lead this exceptional team and our Firm over the years," he said. "Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, served our clients with distinction, supported each other and our community, and built a legacy of excellence that we can all be proud of. My gratitude goes out to our people and my fellow partners; our teamwork and collective dedication have been the driving force behind our firm's growth, reputation and societal impact."

Hislop has been with the with the Cayman Islands firm for almost thirty years, and became partner in 2008. She has a remarkable trajectory in diverse roles within the firm, including as Audit & Assurance partner, Talent partner, Cross-Border audit leader, Crisis Management Team leader, and as a member of Deloitte's regional (CBC) board. As a Deloitte scholarship recipient herself, she continues supporting the programme as a member of the scholarship committee. In addition to her Deloitte roles, she has also served for many years as chair of the Cayman board of directors for Help For Children ('HFC'), and as a member of the global board of HFC.

"It is a great honour to be selected by my fellow partners to lead the next chapter of our Cayman Islands firm's journey. As a market leader, Deloitte has a responsibility to contribute to upholding the world-class reputation of our Cayman Islands jurisdiction, and to help make a sustainable impact in our society and for the future generations. Stu's outstanding tenure was an example of excellent leadership and drive to uphold this commitment," she said. "I look forward to working with the entire team at Deloitte Cayman to continue our legacy of impact."

Sybersma said his successor's "expertise, sharp client focus and people-centric nature have steadily contributed to the firm's growth and journey towards market leadership. "Cindy is an exceptional leader, deeply connected to our people and community. She has been an outstanding role model to young Caymanians and all professionals who aspire to succeed in their chosen career." He added, "Having worked together for decades, I am excited for Cindy's appointment to our new managing partner, a position I know she will excel in."

A legacy of 50 years of impact in the Cayman Islands

Deloitte is one of the largest professional services firms in the Cayman Islands, and its local team has been serving clients within the jurisdiction, the Caribbean, and worldwide for 50 years.

From a small office in 1973 to a world-class talent and business leader today, Deloitte's story has been driven by a purpose to make an impact that matters and steered by a vision to build better futures together. At the core of their business is a robust talent programme, focused on developing, mentoring, and sponsoring young Caymanian talent, paired with a community-focused impact strategy which heavily focuses on programmes that support children and youth development, and environmental sustainability.

Deloitte's 22 partners and more than 200 staff give back to the Cayman community through pro-bono work, board and advisory roles, fundraising, volunteering with a broad range of charitable organisations, and sponsoring professional and educational organisations. The firm supports the academic and professional development of young Caymanians through annual initiatives including mentoring, work placement, financial support, as well as their own internship and scholarship programs and grants.

Globally, Deloitte has been serving clients, people and communities for over 175 years. Deloitte is the world's leading professional services organisation, recognised as the strongest and most valuable commercial services brand, a leader in audit quality, and one of the world's best places to work.

Deloitte's new headquarters

In September, Deloitte relocated to Camana Bay's newest office building at 60 Nexus Way. The move aligned with the firm's continued business growth, and reflects their ongoing commitment to innovation, to promoting their people's well-being, and to playing their part in building a more sustainable future for Cayman, the firm said. Office spaces on the 8th and 7th floor of 60 Nexus Way had been designed to maximise innovation and functionality, and to fuel collaboration while considering the overall environmental footprint.

