Grand Cayman, 31 October 2023 – Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, recently attended the invitation-only 2023 EU Tax Symposium, which also was attended by key EU decision makers in the area of international tax cooperation and policy.

Minister Ebanks was invited by Mr Paul Tang, who chairs FISC (the EU Parliament's Subcommittee on Tax Matters), to the 24-25 October symposium in Brussels.

This was the first time the European Parliament and the European Commission jointly organised the symposium. In addition to Minister Ebanks and the Department for International Tax Cooperation's Senior Policy Advisor, Mr Alfred Tweneboah, attendees included the EU's Commissioner for the Economy, Mr Paolo Gentiloni; Executive Vice President, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis; and Director-General of DG TAXUD, Mr Gerassimos Thomas.

The symposium, which included ancillary events such as a gala dinner, provided further opportunities to engage with the EU and other members of the international financial services community, such as the OECD's Director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration Mrs Manal Corwin, and the OECD's Deputy Secretary-General Ms Fabrizia Lapecorella; former OECD Director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, Mr Pascal Saint-Amans; industry stakeholders; non-governmental organisations; and representatives from UK Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

"While we were at the symposium, we had the opportunity to describe our regime, gain insights into international trends, and learn the prospective direction of EU tax initiatives, to keep the Cayman Islands at the forefront of these matters. The Cayman Islands' invitation to this event, and the reception we received, strongly indicates that our proactive engagement approach is building mutually respectful relationships, which foster constructive dialogue with our European counterparts," Minister Ebanks said.

The symposium was hosted during the same week as the Financial Action Task Force Plenary, which was held in Paris. Based on the order of agenda items for each event, Minister Ebanks was able to set a schedule that enabled him to attend key parts of both events. The Cayman Islands was removed from the FATF's "grey list" on Friday, 27 October.

Minister for Financial Services and Commerce the Hon. André Ebanks, recently attended the invitation-only 2023 EU Tax Symposium, alongside the Department for International Tax Cooperation's Senior Policy Advisor, Mr Alfred Tweneboah.



The invitation-only 2023 EU Tax Symposium was jointly organized by the European Parliament and the European Commission for the first time.



FISC Chair, Mr Paul Tang, alongside Minister for Financial Services and Commerce the Hon. André Ebanks, at the invitation-only 2023 EU Tax Symposium gala dinner.



Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, listened to a number of presentations at the invitation-only 2023 EU Tax Symposium.

