In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Partners Chris Capewell and Patrick Head and Associates Jo Ottaway and Ellen O'Brien from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:
- CIMA's Rule and Statement of Guidance – Internal Controls for Regulated Entities April 2023 (effective 14 October 2023)
- CIMA's Rule – Corporate Governance for Regulated Entities April 2023 (effective 14 October 2023)
- CIMA's Statement of Guidance – Corporate Governance – Mutual Funds and Private Funds April 2023
SPEAKERS:
Chris Capewell, Patrick Head, Jo Ottaway and Ellen O'Brien
DURATION:
15 minutes
