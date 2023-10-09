Bedell Cristin has recognised the significant efforts and achievements of several of its staff through a series of promotions across business and support lines in the Cayman Islands, Jersey and London.
Daniel Altneu (pictured), who joined the firm in 2013, has been promoted to Partner in the International Private Client Team in the Cayman Islands. Altneu offers a full private client service covering every aspect of immigration, residency, trusts and wealth structuring, estate planning, probate and family law. He advises high-net-worth individuals and companies on a variety of immigration issues and has extensive experience of assisting persons of independent means, families and businesses with relocation to the Cayman Islands.
Sonia Shah becomes Managing Associate in the Litigation team in Jersey. Sonia joined the firm in March 2016 having qualified with Gordon Dadds LLP in London. Her practice involves advising leading onshore law firms, fiduciaries and high net worth individuals in relation to trust, commercial, insolvency and regulatory matters.
In the Jersey Financial Services Law team based in London, Nkechi Hokstad has been promoted to Managing Associate. Nkechi joined the firm in January having qualified with Clifford Chance LLP in London. Nkechi has a wide range of experience dealing with banking and finance and corporate and commercial matters, particularly in relation to acquisition finance, corporate advisory work and private funds.
There have also been promotions in the business support teams with Sarah Ferguson promoted to Deputy Head of ICT and Ebony Parker promoted to Senior Compliance Administrator.
Congratulating them, Tim Pearce, Global Managing Partner, Bedell Cristin, commented: "I am delighted to announce these promotions across the firm in both the business lines and business support, recognising everyone's professional development as well as their important and increasing contributions towards the success of their teams and the firm. I would like to express my thanks to them all for their commitment and achievements and I wish them every success as they continue to progress their careers with us."
