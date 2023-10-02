Cayman Finance will be promoting the insurance industry in Cayman as part of a combined delegation with the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) at the American Society for Health Risk Management Conference on October 1-4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"This event holds immense significance for us as we come together with industry leaders to strengthen our presence in the insurance sector," said Brittany MacVicar, associate director – insurance at Cayman Finance. "We eagerly anticipate engaging with fellow professionals, sharing valuable insights, and forging partnerships that will further advance the insurance sector and promote the jurisdiction."

Lesley Thompson, IMAC chairperson said healthcare remains an important part of the captive landscape and as the world's largest healthcare captive domicile Cayman continues to see growth in this area.

"This combined delegation is an innovative approach to promoting the jurisdiction, providing opportunities for existing or new captive clients to access expertise from across the financial services industry as well as hear directly from CIMA about Cayman's regulatory framework," she added.

CIMA said this type of conference attendance provides growth opportunities for the jurisdiction, where healthcare accounts for the largest class of business of international insurance companies.

"Partnering with IMAC and Cayman Finance on conference participation like ASHRM allows for CIMA to meet with prospective and current licensees and network with key service providers," said Kara Ebanks, head of division, Insurance Supervision Division, CIMA.

"One of CIMA's strategic objectives is this kind of stakeholder engagement, which helps us follow industry trends and challenges affecting the healthcare industry and allows us to stay ahead of any key challenges affecting growth and current licensees which CIMA would need to factor into the regulatory framework and approaches."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.