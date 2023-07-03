Following the conclusion of the most recent plenary of the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") on 23 June 2023, the FATF has announced that it has made the initial determination that the Cayman Islands has substantively completed the one remaining item on its action plan. Accordingly, the Cayman Islands is eligible to be removed from the FATF's list of "jurisdictions under increased monitoring" (the "FATF Monitoring List"), subject to successful completion of an onsite visit by the FATF, which is part of the FATF's standard process for removal from the FATF Monitoring List.

In its announcement of the outcomes from the plenary, the FATF recognises that the Cayman Islands has made the following key reforms (1) applying sanctions that are effective, proportionate and dissuasive, and taking administrative penalties and enforcement actions against obliged entities to ensure that breaches are remediated effectively and in a timely manner; (2) imposing adequate and effective sanctions in cases where relevant parties (including legal persons) do not file accurate, adequate and up to date beneficial ownership information; and (3) demonstrating that they are prosecuting all types of money laundering in line with the jurisdictions' risk profile and that such prosecutions are resulting in the application of dissuasive, effective, and proportionate sanctions.

