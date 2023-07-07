ARTICLE

Grand Cayman, 22 June 2023

The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce wishes to advise the public that its offices in the Government Administration Building will be closed half day from 8:30am on Thursday, 29 June to facilitate a staff function.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and will resume normal operating hours from 1:00pm on 29 June.

Persons should note that General Registry, the Department of Commerce and Investment , the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office and the Department for International Tax Cooperation fall under the Ministry, and they will have the majority of their staff attend the function. As a result, persons will experience service disruptions at these entities. Normal operations will resume from 1:00pm on 29 June.

