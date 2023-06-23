ARTICLE

Grand Cayman, 21 June 2023 – Persons with liquor licences on Grand Cayman, including those with music and dancing licences, that expire on 30 September are reminded to submit their renewal applications to the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) by 4pm on 7 August.

Applications will be heard at the Grand Cayman Liquor Licensing Board's annual meeting on 1 September. Renewals can be submitted online or in person, along with the relevant fees, at DCI's counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Applications will not be accepted via email.

Expiring licences must be renewed at this annual session in order for persons to operate legally when the new licence period begins on 1 October. Licences approved at the Board's 9 June quarterly session will also need to be submitted for renewal at the annual meeting.

Licence holders are reminded it is the applicant's responsibility to seek onsite inspections from the relevant Government agencies. While these inspections are to be carried out, the inspection reports are not required to be submitted along with the renewal application.

Specific contact details for these inspections are as follows:

Department of Environmental Health: call 949-6696 or email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

Cayman Islands Fire Service: use the Online Planning System or email firesafetyinspections@gov.ky

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands: go in person to 45A, Seafarers Drive, George Town. For queries, call 949-2055 or email cjackson@caymanport.com or dpanton@caymanport.com

For licence holders in the Sister Islands, further details on the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Liquor Licensing Board's annual meeting and the corresponding renewal deadline will be announced at a later date.

For additional information, please contact DCI via email at info@dci.gov.ky or call 244-6678.

