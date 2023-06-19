The new Cayman Finance team members with CEO Steve McIntosh. From left, Vasti O'Connor, Darwin Cook, Lainey Egan, Alanna Warwick-Smith, Brittany MacVicar, Steve McIntosh, Milo Dack and Michael Klein.

Cayman Finance has announced a significant expansion of its team, including several experienced Caymanian hires.

The new team reflects the organisation's increased focus on industry promotion, communication, and community engagement.

Steve McIntosh, who joined Cayman Finance as CEO in September 2022, said, "Management guru Jim Collins says the most important thing any organisation must do to succeed is to get the right people on the bus. That's what we're doing. We're getting the right people on the bus."

McIntosh, who spent many years of his career in recruitment and HR, says a focus on diversity and inclusion during the hiring process is paramount. "I'm proud that the Cayman Finance team reflects the rich diversity of our community and especially that we have been able to attract some outstanding Caymanian talent. Cayman Finance has always been a majority Caymanian organisation and that will continue to be the case under my leadership."

The new additions to the team include associate directors for business development, community engagement, communication and marketing specialists, as well as two ongoing student internships.

"The growing team reflects our mission to enhance the success of our member firms and their people, but also an over-arching purpose to positively impact the overall wellbeing of our island community. As it is the main engine of our islands' prosperity, protecting and promoting the financial industry is a mission of national importance."

Vasti O'Connor and Darwin Cook are part of the industry body's rolling three-month Caymanian internship programme. The programme aims to create opportunities for Caymanian students or recent graduates interested in financial services to work on projects and engage in networking activities alongside the Cayman Finance team. Both Vasti and Darwin are studying accounting at UCCI.

Brittany MacVicar has joined Cayman Finance as Associate Director for the Insurance, Reinsurance and Trust sectors as well as head of the LEAD student programme. Brittany has held various roles in audit, accounting advisory services and risk management at a Big 4 firm in the Cayman Islands, the US and Bermuda.

She has been an active member of 100 Women in Finance, a member of the Communications Committee for Women in Reinsurance Bermuda (WiRe), and actively engaged with high schools, local colleges, and graduate programmes.

Alanna Warwick-Smith has been appointed as Associate. She will lead social media management and engagement at Cayman Finance, while also supporting Community Engagement and the development of the Cayman Finance e-learning platform for member firms. Alanna is a past director of the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association with four years of high-level social media management experience. She is skilled at growing and nurturing online communities and has been recognised by the Cayman Islands Government for her efforts and achievements in community service.

Milo Dack has joined Cayman Finance to assist in the development of Cayman Finance's media and communications platforms. He graduated in 2022 with a degree in History and Politics from Royal Holloway University and worked for Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) during the 2022 hurricane season, and as the Corporate Services & Media Officer for the Governor's Office under former Governor Martyn Roper.

Lainey Egan has been appointed as the Associate Director for the Funds, Banking and Capital Markets sectors. With 14 years of experience in Cayman's financial services industry, Lainey has worked in funds, wealth management, and private banking on the island. She holds an MBA with Merit from Imperial College London, a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of Edinburgh, and a Master of Laws from the University of Galway. She is also an accredited director sitting on various local boards and is a notary public.

Michael Klein has joined Cayman Finance as content editor. He is a former business editor of the Cayman Compass and former editor of offshore finance magazine the Cayman Financial Review. A long-term resident of Cayman, Michael has extensive experience in financial journalism and corporate communications, having worked in Germany, the US, and the UK. He received an MA in Political Science and International Law from the University of Bonn in Germany.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Conor O'Dea said "Cayman Finance is thrilled to welcome these new team members and looks forward to their contributions to the organisation's continued growth and success."

