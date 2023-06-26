Check out the Maples Group Regulatory 15/15 Podcast! We provide in-depth updates on the latest Cayman Islands regulatory law developments.
In this episode, we discuss the latest on CIMA AML surveys, amendment laws and fines regime, DITC FI registration audit, AEOI reminders, SIBA RP inspections and the upcoming FAR deadline.
Speakers:
Tim Dawson | Partner | +1 345 814 5525 | Tim.Dawson@maples.com | View bio
Nikki Wood | Partner | +1 345 814 5463 | Nikki.Wood@maples.com | View bio
Michelle Bailey | Senior Vice President - Head of Cayman AEOI | +1 345 814 5711 | Michelle.Bailey@maples.com | View bio
Resources:
Click here for Episode 4 Presentation slides
