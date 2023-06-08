Cayman Islands:
Resilient CLOs Demonstrate Transatlantic Appeal
08 June 2023
Maples Group
After successive years of strong growth, the CLO market has once
again proven resilient to global economic turbulence with the
recent performance reflective of manager desire to issue this
highly-popular product on both sides of the Atlantic. While
remaining somewhat cautious over the outlook for the remainder of
the year, there are some key insights to be drawn from this
activity in European CLOs, especially in the context of the record
growth achieved in recent years.
To download the full article, click here.
