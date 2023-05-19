Students, mentors, facilitators, and sponsors joined together at the Walkers building on Monday, May 1st to officially kick off the new Cayman Finance LEAD programme. The event was an opportunity for everyone involved to come together, connect, network, learn more about the programme and celebrate the future leaders of the financial services industry in the Cayman Islands.

Cayman Finance LEAD (Learn, Educate, Apply, Develop), is designed to provide students with insights into the industry and help them develop the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in one of the many career choices available to them in financial services. Over the next eight weeks, forty high-performing grade 11 and year 12 Caymanian students will take part in weekly workshops focusing on the various sectors within the industry as well as interviewing and other key skills. In addition, they will meet one on one with a mentor, an experienced professional from the industry, who will help guide and inspire them. From there, students will have the opportunity to take part in a four-week paid internship at one of the Cayman Finance member firms over the summer.

Photo Caption: Students, mentors, facilitators and sponsors joined together at the Walkers Budling to celebrate the launch event for the Cayman Finance LEAD programme.

"The LEAD program is a unique opportunity for Caymanian students to gain valuable insights into our financial services industry and to develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed," said Brittany MacVicar, Associate Director at Cayman Finance and coordinator for the LEAD program. "It was great to see so many people come together to support and celebrate the programme's launch, and to see the positive impact this programme will have on the students. Knowing we were able to create a meaningful and impactful experience, made for a successful evening."

"We were thrilled to see such a great turnout at the launch event for the LEAD program," said Steve McIntosh, CEO of Cayman Finance. "It was wonderful to see the students and mentors connecting and getting excited about the program. We believe that the LEAD program will be a valuable resource not only for the students, but for the industry, as they seek to develop home grown talent."

