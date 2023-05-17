Cayman's financial services industry was front and centre in London on Wednesday, as Cayman Finance, in partnership with the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce, hosted the first of its two international events for the month. "Connecting Cayman: London" brought together private and public sector stakeholders to discuss the latest developments in the Cayman Islands' financial center and to explore new ways to add value for clients, investors, and consumers around the world.

"We were delighted to be back in London to connect with our many friends and partners here," said Steve McIntosh, CEO of Cayman Finance. "The key message we were here to deliver was that, even in these challenging times for the global economy, the Cayman Islands continues to go from strength to strength as a financial center." McIntosh continued, "But we will not rest on our laurels. The role of Cayman Finance is to help our private and public sector stakeholders to continue to improve our regulations, products and services and to find new ways to add value for our clients, investors and consumers all over the world. Events like this are not only an opportunity for us to provide an update to stakeholders, but also an invaluable opportunity for us to receive their feedback."

The event, which was held at The Four Seasons Hotel in Trinity Square, was chaired by Cayman Finance CEO, Steve McIntosh, with a keynote address by the Hon. André Ebanks, the Minister for Financial Services and Commerce. In attendance were over 70 participants, including Her Excellency the Governor, Mrs Jane Owen, and a significant delegation from the Cayman Islands Government, along with representatives from Cayman Finance member firms, their clients and invited guests.

"This event was an opportunity for me to engage with long-standing clients, trusted service providers and well-respected stakeholders; and to provide such persons with insights and the latest developments from a Government perspective," Minister Ebanks said.

The feedback received from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and to learn more about the latest developments in the Cayman Islands.

Cayman Finance will be hosting its second international event of the month in partnership with the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce in Singapore on 18 May.

