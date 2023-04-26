Cayman Finance is proud to announce the return of its highly successful student education and work experience programme, which last ran in 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. With a new name and a new sense of purpose, LEAD is a pathway for high-performing Caymanian students to learn about the Cayman Islands financial services industry and the types of careers available.

Standing for Learn, Educate, Apply, Develop, LEAD begins on May 1st and will provide workshops, mentorship, and exposure to what it is really like to work in financial services through a four-week paid work placement. The goal of the programme is to help Caymanian students develop practical knowledge and skills that will benefit them as they consider career options.

Cayman Finance Associate Director, Brittany MacVicar, who is leading the initiative, is hoping students take advantage of the programme and the experience it will provide:

"More than 250 students have gone through the Cayman Finance programme since it began in 2015. Our team and our member firms understand how valuable this kind of experience is to students specifically and the industry in general. We all have a responsibility to ensure young Caymanians who are interested in financial services are given the tools and opportunities needed to pursue one of the many career options available to them. Students will learn about the various industry sectors, develop practical skills and an appreciation of what it takes to succeed. We really encourage students to come out to our presentations at their school after the easter break, look at the LEAD website and register as soon as possible."

The programme will accept approximately 40 Caymanian students in the following categories:

Cayman lslands Government dual-enrolment students finishing first year of A levels or first year at UCCI (Year 12);

Private School (British system) students finishing first year of A levels (Year 12);

Private School (American system) students finishing Grade 11.

The LEAD programme consists of three main components:

Eight one-hour workshops will run from May 1st – June 30th, facilitated by Cayman Finance and professionals from member firms, and focus on the industry and the careers available.

Each student will also be matched with a mentor from a Cayman Finance member organisation. These senior executives in the industry will meet with students one hour per week from May 1st – June 30th.

And finally, participating students will have the opportunity to take part in a four week paid placement between July 1st and August 31st.

HOW TO APPLY

Registration is now open, and students must apply for the programme online at www.cflead.ky. They will need to provide proof of Caymanian status and health insurance coverage. The deadline for submission is April 24, 2023.

