DCI Closes for Staff Function

Grand Cayman, 1 March 2023

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) wishes to advise the public that its counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will be closed on Friday, 10 March at noon to facilitate a staff function.

Persons are encouraged to use DCI's online portal to submit applications on Friday afternoon. For assistance with matters outside of business licensing, persons are advised to email DCI at compliance@dci.gov.ky, enforcement@dci.gov.ky and info@dci.gov.ky.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and will resume normal operating hours on Monday, 13 March, when its offices open at 8:30am and the counter opens at 9am.

