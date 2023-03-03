Cayman Islands:
DCI Closes For Staff Function (March 2023)
03 March 2023
by
Cayman Islands Government
DCI Closes for Staff Function
Grand Cayman, 1 March 2023
The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) wishes to advise
the public that its counter on the first floor of the Government
Administration Building, will be closed on Friday, 10 March at noon
to facilitate a staff function.
Persons are encouraged to use DCI's online portal to submit
applications on Friday afternoon. For assistance with matters
outside of business licensing, persons are advised to email DCI at
compliance@dci.gov.ky, enforcement@dci.gov.ky and info@dci.gov.ky.
DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and will
resume normal operating hours on Monday, 13 March, when its offices
open at 8:30am and the counter opens at 9am.
