In the first part of this two-part episode, Partner and Head of Corporate, Finance and Funds in the Cayman Islands, Natalie Bell sits down with with Laura da Ascenção, Commercial Director at TMF Group, to discuss Cayman fund launches.

In episode one, Natalie and Laura provide insight into their clients' frequently asked questions, including top tips and the pitfalls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.